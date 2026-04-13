L-G, CM attend spring fest at Mehrauli Park

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday attended a cultural programme celebrating the spring season at Mehrauli Archaeological Park. Titled “The Rhythm of Spring”, the event featured a Kuchipudi performance by the renowned Raja and Radha Reddy group, followed by a vibrant medley of folk dances from across the country, he said. “A beautiful evening at the restored Mehrauli Archaeological Park, celebrating ‘The Rhythm of Spring’ against the backdrop of Delhi’s timeless heritage, in the spirit of #EkBharatShreshthaBharat envisioned by Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji,” the Lt Governor in the post.

He described the Kuchipudi performance and folk dances as “magnificent” and said that it was heartening to see the historic park, now restored, once again resonate with culture and public participation. “Spring and harvest festivals across Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal serve as a powerful reminder of our shared heritage and the spirit of renewal that unites us,” Sandhu said on X. The chief minister, in a post on

X, said the arrival of Baisakhi enlivens the common heritage of Punjab and Delhi with a new zeal.