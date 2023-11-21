L-G clears enrolment of over 10,000 home guard personnel

New Delhi: The Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi, V K Saxena approved the enrolment of 10,285 new Home Guard Volunteers during a meeting on Monday, and expects the process to be finished by March 2024.



Saxena has instructed officials to shorten the enrollment deadline from June 2024 to March of the same year by ensuring more teams and locations for the physical tests, and open, fair and transparent selection, providing 10 bonus points for ex-Civil Defense Volunteers (CDVs).

The recruits will receive around Rs 25,000 every month after they are enrolled, informed the Raj Niwas.

The L-G instructed that the 10 additional points will be provided according to a quota for the purpose of preferential selection in order to provide opportunities to the CDVs.

15 teams will be comprised of senior officer each from the district administration, Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) will be the Board to assess the physical efficiency of the candidates.

The Raj Niwas officials mentioned, ‘Once the candidates clear the physical efficiency test, they will become eligible for the Computer-based Entrance Test (CBT). The enrolment process is expected to begin soon with the issuance of advertisement and the Physical Measurement and Efficiency Test (PMET) will begin in the first week of February 2024. The CBT, following the PMET will be completed thereafter and the final results will be out by March 2024.’

The recruits will apply at 10 locations and the entire enrollment process will be videographed through CCTV cameras installed in these locations.

‘Saxena also directed that the age limit for enrolment into Home Guards be brought down to 45 years from the existing 60 years, in line with the maximum age limit in other States and to ensure that the personnel enrolled served the purpose of acting as auxiliary to the regular police. The minimum qualification for getting enrolled has also been raised from Class X to Class XII in line with the required minimum qualification for appointment of constables in Delhi Police,’ Raj Niwas further added.