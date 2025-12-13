L-G chairs UT-level workshop at Police HQ

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday addressed a Union Territory-level workshop held at the Delhi Police Headquarters to review the actionable points emerging from the All India DGPs/IGPs Conference-2025 in Raipur, an official said.

Senior Police officers made a detailed presentation on the actionable points of the national conference.

Special CP (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastava outlined the performance of Delhi Police across various domains and assured the L-G of time-bound compliance on all directives, adopting a whole-of-government approach.

Addressing the gathering, Delhi Police Chief Satish Golchha noted the force’s achievements in counter-terror operations, stating that 70 sleeper modules have been dismantled and 30 terrorists and their associates arrested in the last three years.

He also said the force is putting greater focus on extortion and threat calls made by gangsters.

CP Golchha added that Delhi Police is intensifying its cybercrime crackdown, including reducing the threshold for filing e-FIRs in cheating cases from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 lakh.

“Operations such as Cyhawk are being used to target cyber-criminal networks,” the CP added. The CP also outlined the force’s efforts against narcotics, expansion of PCR vans, community policing initiatives like Sashakti, stronger action against overstaying foreigners and measures to improve traffic management.

According to a statement of the Delhi Police, the L-G praised Delhi Police for its investigation of the Red Fort car blast case and actions against organised crime, drugs and gangster networks.

He said over 45,000 kg of seized narcotic substances worth around Rs 14,000 crore have been destroyed in the last three years.