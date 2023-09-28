L-G chairs meeting of UTTIPEC governing body on transport projects

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena chaired the 68th meeting of the Governing Body of Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure Planning and Engineering Centre (UTTIPEC) on Wednesday.

The objective was to discuss and approve projects that will help the traffic and improve mobility, transport and transit in the city, for which Saxena emphasised on the need to factor in the latest technologies available internationally before formulating and finalising projects.

The meeting decided on the construction of Road over Bridges (ROB) at the Railway, Level Crossings at Kirari and Ghevra and Road Under Bridge (RUB) at Narela Mani Railway Level Crossing.

With the Level Crossing being closed for 6 minutes each day as 100 trains pass these railway lines every day, there is a huge traffic jam, congestion and air pollution. As a result, the ROBs and RUB to be constructed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will help the traffic in populated North-West Delhi areas.

There will also be a walkability plan of the area surrounding the Purana Quila, ITPO Complex and Delhi Zoo. Along with that, Multi Modal Integration Plans of Tis Hazari, Rithala and Seelampur Metro stations were also approved in the UTTIPEC meeting.

The latter involves incorporating interconnected street networks, street design, signalised and grade separated street crossings, model interchange locations and parkings for cycles, buses, auto rickshaw, private cars and other vehicles.

The plan will also work on street parking, public toilets, lighting, hawker zones, signages, street maps, and public transport to ensure last

mile connectivity, informed the L-G office.

Saxena was also informed on the progress of the Mandi Road project while discussing the Action Taken Report (ATR) of the last UTTIPEC meeting held in March. He was told that drawings indicating an ROW of 30 metres has been released, the Khasra plan regarding road alignments have been superimposed and the Public Works Department (PWD) is expected to start the process of land acquisition soon.

The L-G directed that all future projects be brought with fixed timelines for implementation, and comprehensive prospective planning, with projected traffic volumes, population, residential locations be taken into account before finalising the proposals.