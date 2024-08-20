L-G celebrates Raksha Bandhan with school children

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with the children from different schools of the national capital.

“After getting rakhi tied by the children, Saxena told them and the accompanying teachers that they were now a part of his family and he will do whatever possible to ensure their happiness and wellness,” an official statement said.

Saxena underlined that this special occasion had made him reaffirm his commitment to support every child in Delhi, the statement added.