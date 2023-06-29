L-G calls upon citizens to participate in beautification of Delhi

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday called upon Delhi citizens to participate in the beautification and grooming of the city.

Addressing a gathering at PHD Chamber of Commerce on the theme ‘Delhi 2041 - New Master Plan’, Saxena cited various initiatives undertaken in the development of Yamuna flood plains, revamping of roads, removal of garbage dumps in the city, under his tenure in the last one year.

He emphasised that coordination among departments can help achieve the targets, saying that public participation can achieve a lot of things.

The L-G said inclusivity lay at the heart of the Delhi 2041 Master Plan.

Drafting of the Master Plan, which is almost ready, meticulously took into account the importance of providing equal opportunities to all segments of society, by ensuring equitable access to resources, services, and economic opportunities, Saxena said.

The plan aims to foster inclusive growth and prosperity. Entrepreneurship, innovation, and job creation will be nurtured, contributing to the overall economic development of the city, the L-G added. m