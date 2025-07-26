L-G backs plan to make Assembly a heritage site

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta met Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday to present a vision for developing the Assembly into a national heritage site and vibrant cultural hub.

According to an official statement, the L-G assured full support to Gupta for the initiative and appreciated his proposal to preserve the Assembly’s legacy while enhancing public engagement.

A high-level meeting will soon be convened to plan the roadmap and ensure coordinated implementation, the statement said.

Saxena also expressed interest in visiting the Assembly premises to review the project and interact with officials.

Gupta briefed the L-G on the ongoing efforts to highlight the historical importance of the Assembly, including plans for dedicated exhibits, archival displays and interactive digital galleries to educate visitors on its legislative journey from pre to post-Independence India.