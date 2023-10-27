L-G asks officials to examine report on ‘irregularities’ in recruitment at DPSRU

New Delhi: Lt Governor V K Saxena has directed officials to examine an inquiry committee report on the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers in the Delhi Pharmaceutical Science and Research University (DPSRU), Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday.



He has asked the Directorate of Training and Technical Education (DTTE) to recommend within 30 days specific action to be taken against those involved the alleged “gross violation” of recruitment rules, they added.

The committee of three officials — Secretary Vigilance, Director (Education) and a professor and Head of Biotechnology Department of the Delhi Technological University — was set up in June to inquire into the matter. This was done after the approval of the L-G, who also served as the chancellor of the DPSRU. “The Delhi L-G, while considering the Inquiry Committee Report on the complaints of irregular recruitment of teaching faculties in Delhi Pharmaceutical Science and Research University (DPSRU), has asked the Chief Secretary to instruct the Directorate of Training and Technical Education (DTTE) to examine the report within 30 days and recommend specific actions to be taken as per law for gross violation of rules,” the official said.

Invoking the terms of rule 19(5) of the Transaction of Business of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Rules, 1993, as amended in 2021, the LG has also directed the DTEE secretary to place the original file in the matter for his perusal, he added.

The officials added that during the inquiry, the vigilance department noticed major irregularities in the recruitment process held in the DPSRU in 2017 and 2019. This included the recruitment of candidates who did not meet the criteria related to experience, age, educational qualifications etc, they said, referring to the 2017 exercise.

In 2019 too, most recruits did not meet the eligibility criteria, they said.

Also, the verification of the educational qualification and experience certificates was not done after the appointment, the official quoted above said. The inquiry committee Report has also stated that there was no approval from the competent authority for the relaxation of eligibility criteria such as age or educational qualification taken by the DPSRU, he added.

With the approval of L-G Saxena, the vigilance department issued a notice, dated May 10, to DPSRU Vice Chancellor Prof Ramesh K Goyal related to the recruitment process of teaching faculties conducted by him. He submitted a reply along with the records available which were examined by the Directorate of TTE on May 17. The DTTE has submitted that several complaints were received regarding the alleged largescale irregularities committed in the recruitment process conducted by the DPSRU in 2019, especially by giving undue favour to six candidates who were already working

in the university on contract/regular basis. With pti inputs