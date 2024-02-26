L-G asks CM to implement Ayushman Bharat, minister highlights ‘discrepancies’ in scheme

Lt Governor V K Saxena has asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to implement the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme in the national capital, saying its non-implementation is causing suffering to poor patients, Raj Niwas officials said on Sunday.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj responded by saying the Lt Governor is not aware of the ground realities. The patient load from the neighbouring BJP-ruled states’ hospitals is comparable to Delhi’s hospitals under Ayushman Bharat, he said.

Saxena has recalled the file related to Ayushman Bharat in regard to invoking Rule 19(5) of Transaction of Business Rules and asked the chief minister to implement the scheme at the earliest for the benefit of poorest of the poor, Raj Niwas officials said.

“I am constrained to underline here that an issue as important as the very health of our people seems to have fallen prey to mindless politicking aimed only at one-upmanship and credit grabbing,” Saxena said in a file noting.

Saxena, while disposing the file outlined that the government, despite having given in-principle approval for the implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme way back in 2018 and having announced it even in its budget in 2020, had stalled it.

He also outlined the fact that the waiting list for issue of ration card to the deserving beneficiaries has applicants waiting since 2018. In the absence of such documents, poor sick patients suffering from serious ailments could not avail of health benefits under other available schemes, he said.

Saxena also highlighted the state of public health and government hospitals in Delhi.

“Be it availability of beds, construction of newer hospitals or the availability of diagnostic equipments as basic as CT scan machines and irregularities in the functioning of Mohalla clinics, all these leave much to be desired.

“It goes without saying that GNCTD needs to put its act together, as far as public health is concerned and any hesitation on part of the government in accepting schemes/help on part of the Govt of India, because of extraneous irrelevant reasons, will account for nothing less than playing with the critical issue of health and well-being of the people of Delhi,” the LG noted in the file. Saxena said it would be in the interest of the people of Delhi that the scheme is implemented at the earliest in the national capital.

“Such progressive steps would not only alleviate the financial burden on low-income families and lakhs of migrants but also contribute to the overall well-being and health security of the people of Delhi,” Saxena said in the file noting.