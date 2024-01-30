L-G approves translocation of trees for construction of ISTM building

New Delhi: The Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi, V K Saxena permits the transplantation of 134 trees for the construction of Institute of Secretariat Training and Management (ISTM) building at Old JNU Campus in New Delhi, informed sources from the Raj Niwas.



The construction will span 1.76 hectares, and will involve compensatory plantation of 1,340 trees in addition to the permitted transplantation at a cost of Rs 76,38,000.

The amount will be paid in advance by the institute. The site was inspected by officials of the Forest Department with the concerned officials of the ISTM. According to the former, the South Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) found the land suitable for transplantation after his inspection.

‘The Department of Forest and Wildlife informed the L-G that 132 out of 134 trees of native species will be transplanted at Mehrauli and 2 trees of exotic species are proposed to be compensated for.

The compensatory plantation in ratio of 1:10 in lieu of transplantation or felling of trees, totalling 1340 saplings would be carried out at Eco Park, NTPC, Badarpur, New Delhi by ISTM in an area of 1.40 hectare,’ mentioned the Raj Niwas sources.

Since the project area is more than a hectare, the Department had to seek exemption from the Government, according to Section 29 of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act (DPTA), 1994.