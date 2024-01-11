L-G approves translocation, felling of trees

New Delhi: Lt Governor V K Saxena has approved the translocation of 252 trees and felling of 15 trees for the proposed academic buildings on the Delhi University’s north campus, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday.

In addition to the translocation of trees, 2,670 saplings — 10 times the number of affected trees — will be planted as a compensatory measure by the university, they added.

The compensatory plantation cost of about Rs 1.57 crore will be deposited in advance by the university.

The 4.88-hectare area freed would be utilised for the construction of the inter-disciplinary academic and research building of eminence inside the DSE campus, academic building for faculty of technology, library building that will expand the existing Central Reference Library and an integrated computer centre that had been hitherto missing, the official said.

The entire cost of this project, exceeding Rs 900 crore, will be borne by the Central

government.