L-G approves promotion of 39 docs from NTS Grade III to Grade II

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the promotion of 39 doctors from Non-teaching Specialists (NTS) Grade III to Grade II on Thursday.



Around 84 contractual doctors were appointed on a contractual basis between December 18, 2006 to December 23, 2009, out of which there were 45 medical officers and 39 Grade III non-teaching specialists. They were finally regularised on January 17, 2022 with effect from December 23, 2009 after Supreme Court directions, dated March 12, 2018. Saxena had sought their files in June 2022 from the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC), informed sources from the Raj Niwas.

They were forced to go through multiple bureaucratic formalities across Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Delhi High Court, and the Supreme Court.

“The Department of Health had not provided them with required promotions and it again took judicial interventions to get their DPC conducted on June 22, 2022. Even after the DPC was conducted, the minutes were kept pending and it took the L-G’s intervention to finally get things moving,” the Raj Niwas officials said.