L-G approves promotion of 295 CMOs in govt hosps

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday approved the long-pending promotion of 295 Chief Medical Officers working in Delhi government hospitals, according to Raj Niwas officials.

They said these promotions have been implemented under the Delhi Health Service (Allopathy) Rules, 2009. As part of efforts to address long-standing issues faced by government employees, the Delhi L-G approved the promotion of 295 Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) to ensure timely promotions, career progression, and better working conditions. However, the promotion of the Medical Superintendent of Maharishi Valmiki Hospital has been withheld due to a sexual harassment case filed against him by a woman doctor, according to a statement. Of the 302 CMOs considered for promotion, 295 were found eligible. One case has been withheld pending the outcome of a vigilance inquiry, while six others were deemed unfit for promotion.