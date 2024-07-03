L-G approves promotion of 12 vice-principals

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the promotion of 12 vice-principals to the post

of principal in the Directorate of Education of the city government, the Raj Niwas said on Tuesday.

Saxena approved the promotions as per recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) of the Directorate of Education. The

DPC meeting regarding the matter was held on June 25, an official said.

The promotions will be in level-12 in the pay matrix as per 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC)and Central Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2017 plus usual allowances, as admissible under the rules, with immediate effect, the official said.