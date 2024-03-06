L-G approves Judicial Service Rule Amendment

New Delhi: The Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi, V K Saxena approved amendments to the Schedule of the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Rules for increasing the posts of District Judges, informed sources from the Raj Niwas on Tuesday.



The posts will be increased for District Judges in the Selection Grade from 25 per cent to 35 per cent, and District Judges in the Super Time Scale posts from 10 per cent to 15 per cent.

This increment will be effective from January 1, 2020.

“With the approval of the proposal, there will be 142 posts in the Selection Grade and 61 posts in the Super Time Scale. The total cadre strength of Delhi Higher Judicial Service is 405,” said the Raj Niwas.

The proposal for the amendment had been moved by the Law Department of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi. The Supreme Court had then passed it.