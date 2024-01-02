L-G approves higher pay scale to assistant public prosecutors

New Delhi:The Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi, V K Saxena approved a revised pay scale for Assistant Public Prosecutors (APPs) working under the Directorate of Prosecution in the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), informed sources from the Raj Niwas on Monday.



The existing pay scale was in Pay Band 2, with Grade Pay of Rs 4,800, as opposed to the new Grade Pay of Rs 5,400.

The approval will ensure that the APPs get all consequential benefits with effect from September 3, 2015. The proposal for implementation of the revised scale was decided upon by the Home Department in consultation with GNCTD Finance Department.

‘The issue of revised Pay Scale for APPs was started in the Delhi High Court which was serized of a writ Petition titled ‘Court on its own Motion vs State in which different issues affecting prosecution in Delhi, including pay structure of prosecutors of Directorate of Prosecution, infrastructure of DOP, fee of Standing Counsels and counsels being engaged by the Stater were taken up,’ said Raj Niwas sources.

They added that the High Court had directed the Delhi government for necessary compliances in an order dated September 3, 2015.

They had also asked the government to submit a report regarding the implementation of the Union Cabinet decision of September 1, 2015, which approved the revision of pay structure of Prosecuting Officers in DOP.

The L-G Secretariat addressed the issue with the Ministry of Home Affairs on December 29, 2015.

During this time, the Delhi Prosecutors Welfare Association preferred Contempt Petition before the High Court, which directed compliance of its initial verdict.