L-G approves financial benefits for Education Department officials

New Delhi:Lt Governor V K Saxena has approved financial benefits for the principals and vice principals of Delhi government schools under the modified assured career promotion (MACP) scheme, officials said on Thursday.



The move benefits 194 principals and vice principals and other officials in the Education Department of the Delhi government. It covers both retired and serving officials with effect from 2008, they said.

The Lt Governor last year ruled that the MACP benefits must be given to retired principals, vice principals and other officials who do not belong to organised services. In February this year, Saxena granted MACP benefits to 151 serving and retired principals, vice principals and other officials. While approving the file of the matter, the Lt Governor also took a serious note with respect to the “inordinate delay” in providing information regarding the cost involved in litigation and fixing the responsibility of the officers concerned, the L-G office said. To provide relief to government employees due to stagnation, the Centre brought the MACP scheme -- effective from September 1, 2008 -- under which financial upgrade is granted to government employees after completion of 10 years, 20 years and 30 years of service.

The Education Department has been directed to furnish the compliance report with respect to litigation cost, fixing responsibilities of officers involved and details of show cause notice issued within seven days, it added.