L-G approves extension of contractual nursing staff

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the extension of services for 962 nursing staff working in city hospitals on a contractual basis for an additional year.

The L-G’s approval is aligned with the one-time regularisation policy issued on October 11, 2020, according to a statement from Raj Niwas.

Last year, on July 1, 2023, Saxena had authorised a similar extension, directing the Health Department and the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) to notify the vacant permanent positions occupied by these contractual employees and to initiate the process for their regular appointments, it said.

Currently, 962 nursing staff are deployed on contract basis across various hospitals and medical institutions under the Delhi government, filling regular sanctioned posts.