L-G approves DBT of financial assistance to people with AIDS

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved a proposal for direct benefit transfer (DBT) of financial assistance provided by the government to adults and children infected with AIDS, according to a Raj Niwas statement.

The nod by the L-G has been given for issuing a notification for financial assistance to people living with HIV/AIDS as well as

children, including orphans, infected by the virus, through DBT, it said.

The approval will ensure targeted delivery of the financial aid to beneficiaries who are availing Anti-Retroviral Treatment (ART) in the city. They will now receive the assistance for their needs, including the cost of transportation for accessing ART centres and nutritional supplements, among others, directly in their bank accounts, it said.

It will also ensure effective monitoring and follow-up of patients in the course of their treatment. Aadhaar authentication will also result in targeted dovetailing of various other programs like skill training and employment, the

statement said.

The notification comes following guidelines issued by the central government in 2019 which said the state governments could mandate the use of Aadhaar authentication for beneficiaries in those schemes which are funded out

of the consolidated fund of the state, it said.