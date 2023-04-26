L-G approves creation of 244 addl posts of principals in govt schools

Lt Governor VK Saxena has approved the creation of 244 additional posts of principals in Delhi government schools, Raj Niwas officials said on Wednesday.

Saxena had also approved the revival of 126 posts in February.

The officials said that Saxena at that time had asked the Education department to submit a proposal for the creation of 244 additional posts of principals after a comprehensive study by the Administrative Reforms department, in consultation with the Services department.

The Lt Governor had also directed that suitable financial provisions be made and ensured for these 244 posts in Level-12 of the pay matrix, they said.

These posts will now be sent to the Union

Public Service Commission to be filled according to their prescribed recruitment rules.