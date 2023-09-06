L-G approves allotment of land in Okhla to MCD

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the allotment of five acres of land in Okhla to the MCD for setting up solid waste management facilities, Raj Niwas officials said on Tuesday.



Following the L-G’s approval aimed at enhancing the city’s waste management infrastructure, the Delhi Development Authority will oversee the transfer of lease rights and possession of five acres out of the 20-acre land parcel, they said.

The 20-acre land parcel was originally allocated to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on a perpetual lease basis. This transfer will adhere to the provisions outlined in the Master Plan for Delhi 2021 (MPD-2021), the officials said.

“The request for this land allocation came from the MCD commissioner to the vice chairman of DDA on October 10 last year. The L-G’s approval underscores the condition that MCD must honour all terms and conditions specified in the Demand-cum-Allotment letters issued by DDA to NDMC, as well as the lease deeds executed with NDMC,” an official said.