L-G approves action against PWD engineer over irregularities in classroom construction

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved disciplinary proceedings against a senior PWD engineer over alleged irregularities in classroom construction under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

The officer, now with CPWD in Amritsar, was earlier an Executive Engineer with the PWD.

The scheme, with an outlay of Rs 38.37 crore, aimed to build 226 classrooms in Delhi schools. A 2019 PIL in the Delhi High Court seeking possession of six new school buildings prompted an inquiry, revealing diversion of funds, unauthorised construction, and lack of feasibility studies.

A committee found funds meant for classrooms at Trinagar School were diverted to Rani Bagh School. The Education Department also failed to provide encumbrance-free land, resulting in duplication of funding and confusion in implementation.