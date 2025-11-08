L-G approves action against 2 fire officers

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena has approved disciplinary proceedings against two Delhi Fire Services officials for alleged “negligence of duty” and “concealment of facts” in connection with the death of three IAS aspirants due to rain-induced flooding in the basement of a coaching centre in Rajinder Nagar last year, Raj Niwas officials said on Friday.

The two ‘Group A’ officers were placed under suspension over the incident last year.

"Delhi L-G has approved disciplinary action against them under the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965 (CCS(CCA) Rules 1965). Saxena also directed Directorate of Vigilance to ensure adherence to the stipulated timelines for completion of instant Disciplinary Proceedings," an official said. The inquiry found two Delhi Fire Safety officers guilty of approving the illegal use of the Rajinder Nagar basement as a library, where three students died in last year's flood. They concealed facts and were later suspended.