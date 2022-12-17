L-G appeals to people not to throw garbage directly into Najafgarh drain

New Delhi: With the refurbishing of the Najafgarh drain "becoming a reality" now, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena Saturday urged people not to throw garbage directly into or on its banks.



The appeal came after Saxena noticed fresh garbage thrown on the already cleaned up banks while he was on an inspection of the stretch between the Mall Road Bridge and Bharat Nagar.

"The Lt. Governor, V.K. Saxena has appealed to the people living in colonies/ localities along the banks of the Najafgarh Drain, not to throw garbage directly into and on the banks of the drain," said a statement.