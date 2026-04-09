L-G and CM set Yamuna reset in motion

New Delhi: In a major push to transform the Yamuna into a clean and vibrant public asset, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday carried out a joint inspection of Vasudev Ghat and Yamuna Bazar Ghat, reviewing progress on riverfront development, sanitation systems, and ecological restoration.



During the visit, the two leaders assessed infrastructure gaps, ongoing cleaning operations, and preparedness for monsoon and summer challenges. They noted a stark contrast between developed sites such as Vasudev Ghat and other stretches like Yamuna Bazar Ghat, emphasizing the need to replicate eco-friendly models across the riverfront.

Officials briefed them on floodplain restoration work from Wazirabad to Okhla, including greenway development, plantation drives, wetland conservation, and biodiversity enhancement. Walking and cycling tracks, along with modern cleaning machinery deployment, were also reviewed as part of the larger rejuvenation plan.

Highlighting the urgency of the initiative, the L-G said, “Rejuvenation of Yamuna and addressing air pollution, water scarcity, and flooding are non-negotiable priorities,” adding that these efforts must be executed “in mission mode” with strict timelines. He also stressed that the inspection was based on extensive public feedback, with citizens raising concerns over pollution, flooding, and water shortages. Calling for coordinated action, Sandhu directed multiple agencies to work in close synergy and prepare time-bound implementation plans. He further noted that the project would benefit from collaboration with national and international experts, aligning with the Centre’s focus on Yamuna rejuvenation.

Reaffirming the Delhi government’s commitment, Chief Minister Gupta said, “Yamuna cleanliness is not merely a project but a firm commitment of the government.” She pointed out that a significant portion of the Rs 22,236 crore

Green Budget has been earmarked for environmental initiatives, with the largest share allocated to the Delhi Jal Board to strengthen sewage treatment and desilting operations.

Taking a firm stance on flood management, Gupta directed immediate removal of encroachments from floodplains to enhance the river’s water holding capacity. She also emphasized a three-pronged strategy focused on desilting, ensuring smooth water flow, and addressing waterlogging hotspots. The leaders further instructed officials to develop Yamuna ghats as a “continuous stretch” to create seamless public spaces, while maintaining ecological balance. Stressing strict monitoring, they called for zero tolerance against waste mismanagement and illegal dumping.

The joint inspection underscores a renewed push to restore the Yamuna as a sustainable, clean, and accessible riverfront for Delhi’s residents.