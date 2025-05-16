L-G and CM inaugurate PNG supply to 111 villages of Delhi

New Delhi: In a major push for energy inclusivity and environmental reform, the Delhi government on Thursday expanded its Piped Natural Gas (PNG) network to cover an additional 111 villages. The new phase of connections was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, with Chief Minister Rekha

Gupta present at the event, signifying a unified vision for a greener Capital.

This expansion, facilitated by Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), brings the total number of Delhi’s villages connected to the PNG network to 241, marking the near completion of IGL’s ambitious rural gas connectivity mission. Phase I had earlier seen 130 villages receiving access to the clean fuel, and Phase II’s rollout promises to connect the remaining 116 villages by the end of the year.

Calling the moment a pivotal shift in Delhi’s development story, L-G Saxena remarked, “The launch is more than infrastructure, it’s about enabling a healthier and more sustainable life for rural Delhi. We are laying the foundation for an eco-conscious future.” He further noted that the expansion reflects the vision behind the Delhi Gramoday Abhiyan, which aims to bridge the

urban-rural divide through equitable infrastructure and clean energy access.

Echoing the sentiment, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called the initiative a “Flame of Trust”, symbolising the delivery of dignity and sustainable energy to rural households. “This is the dawn of a new chapter where clean energy fuels not just kitchens, but aspirations,” she said, underlining the social and environmental impact of the mission.

The day also saw the unveiling of a modernised CNG station in Mahipalpur, aimed at increasing efficiency in South West Delhi’s energy supply chain. The CM emphasised that the pipeline network, now exceeding 13,000 km across the city, is transforming the way Delhi lives, cooks, and breathes. As part of the event, Saxena and Gupta interacted virtually with PNG users from four villages and handed over connections to ten households in person, underlining the government’s focus on last-mile delivery.

Adding a broader industry perspective, Kamal Kishore Chatiwal, Managing Director of IGL, highlighted the vital role CNG continues to play in India’s clean energy journey. “While electric vehicles are in the spotlight, CNG remains a practical, cost-effective, and scalable alternative for today,” he said, reaffirming IGL’s commitment to sustainable and inclusive fuel solutions.

The initiative signals Delhi’s steady transformation into a gas-powered, pollution-conscious metropolis, with rural areas now integrated into its clean energy roadmap.