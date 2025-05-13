L-G and CM inaugurate Delhi Assembly’s 500 kW solar proj

New Delhi: In a landmark initiative to promote green governance, the Delhi Legislative Assembly is set to become the first in the country to operate entirely on solar energy. A 500 kW solar power plant will soon be installed at the Assembly premises, with the foundation stone laid on Sunday by Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, Speaker Vijender Gupta and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

“This is not just the foundation of a solar plant, it’s the foundation of a cleaner, greener future rooted in responsible governance,” said LG Saxena, commending the Delhi Assembly’s leadership for scaling up the plant from 200 kW to 500 kW despite spatial and technical constraints. He also expressed the DDA’s support in preserving the Assembly as a heritage site, noting, “Having visited the Assembly earlier, I am keen on protecting its rich history.”

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta echoed the sentiment, linking the solar plant to the PM-Surya Ghar Yojana. “Our aim is to start a new network of solar energy in the whole of Delhi. Every residential building or government building should have a solar plant, so that Delhi can stand on its feet and develop its green energy,” she said. Emphasising self-reliance, she added, “There is no need to give free electricity. You will be able to make your own electricity, use it, and give it back to the government.”

Gupta also announced a subsidy of Rs 78,000 for rooftop solar panels of up to 3 kW capacity under the scheme. “We want the people of Delhi to be inspired and move forward. Delhi should become green Delhi. Delhi should become clean Delhi,” she added.

Speaker Vijender Gupta highlighted the Assembly’s broader modernisation agenda, including the adoption of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), digitization of the Assembly library, and the upcoming Light and Sound show. He called the solar initiative “a message to the nation that governance can be green, modern, and visionary.”

Gupta also outlined the financial impact of the project, stating it is expected to generate monthly savings of Rs.15 lakh, potentially saving Rs.1.75 crore annually. “These savings will recover the project cost and result in zero electricity bills. The funds saved will now be redirected toward developmental work,” he said, adding that the Assembly could eventually become a revenue generator by supplying surplus power to the grid. The ceremony was attended by key ministers, MLAs, senior officials, and dignitaries including Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, and Principal Secretary PWD A. Anbarasu.

“This marks a significant first step toward sustainable governance,” said Bisht in his closing remarks.