L-G: Air pollution, Yamuna cleanup among Delhi govt’s key focus areas

New Delhi: From tackling polluted air and ailing infrastructure to reviving the Yamuna, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday said the BJP-led Delhi government has taken several public welfare measures in its first 10 months in office, even as it continues to face “legacy issues of inertia and negativity” entrenched in the administration over the years.

Addressing the winter session of the Delhi Assembly, Saxena outlined the government’s priorities, naming healthcare, education, infrastructure development and cleaning the Yamuna river as key focus areas. He said the government had moved beyond short-term interventions to adopt long-term, structured policies across sectors.

“The government, which earlier resorted only to seasonal measures, has launched a comprehensive, year-round and time-bound Air Pollution Mitigation Plan in June 2025,” Saxena said during his address.

The L-G acknowledged that the condition of the Yamuna remains alarming due to years of neglect. “Upon assuming office, my government accorded the highest priority to the cleanliness of the Yamuna. Work on the rejuvenation of the river is being undertaken simultaneously at multiple levels,” he said, referring to the setting up of new sewage treatment plants and the upgrading of existing facilities.

On healthcare, Saxena said the government has issued 6.72 lakh Ayushman Bharat health cards, including 2.62 lakh Vay Vandana cards for senior citizens. “So far, 19,287 patients have received treatment at 138 empanelled hospitals,” he said, adding that 383 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are operational across Delhi. He also highlighted the implementation of the Hospital Information Management System in 37 hospitals under the Digital India initiative.

The L-G said Rs 28,000 crore has been allocated for infrastructure development, including roads and flyovers. “The Nand Nagri flyover was completed ahead of schedule, while the Barapullah elevated corridor is expected to be completed by May this year,” he said. Referring to public transport, Saxena said 3,535 electric buses have been inducted and work is underway to install 36,000 EV charging points. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for projects such as the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Rail service and the Dwarka Expressway.

During the address, several AAP MLAs were marshalled out for disrupting proceedings.

Saxena also highlighted efforts to tackle waterlogging and waste management, stating that 22 lakh metric tonnes of silt have been removed from drains and additional financial support provided to the MCD to move towards a garbage-free Delhi by 2027.