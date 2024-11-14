L-G advises CM to revise income limit for EWS admissions in pvt schools to Rs 5L

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has strongly recommended to the AAP government in Delhi to raise the income limit for EWS category admissions in the private schools from Rs one lakh to Rs 5 lakh in view of vacant seats and higher minimum wages, officials said on Wednesday.

Ideally the income limit should be Rs 8 lakh since the students benefitting at the primary and secondary levels are the ones who go ahead to avail higher education, he noted in a file related to a Delhi High Court matter concerning income limit.

The lieutenant governor said his view was that the threshold limit for admissions to EWS seats in the private schools should be in line with the threshold limit of Rs 8 lakh applicable in case of EWS admissions in higher

education institutions or at least Rs 5 lakh as indicated by the High Court.

Under the Right To Education (RTE) Act, 2009, 25 per cent seats in private unaided schools are reserved for the students belonging to the economically weaker section (EWS).