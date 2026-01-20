KYEP brings Kashmiri youth to Delhi Assembly for parliamentary exposure

New Delhi: As part of the Kashmiri Youth Exchange Programme (KYEP) under the Mera Yuva Bharat initiative, a delegation of 170 youth from Anantnag, Kupwara, Baramulla, Budgam, Srinagar and Pulwama visited the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Monday, gaining first-hand exposure to parliamentary functioning and institutional governance in the national capital.

The visit, organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs, aimed to strengthen national integration and deepen young citizens’ understanding of India’s democratic processes. For many participants, it was their first visit to Delhi, making the interaction with the country’s legislative heritage particularly memorable.

Officials of the Delhi Assembly Secretariat briefed the delegation on the working of the House, including Question Hour, legislative debates and the role of elected representatives. The youth were informed that under the leadership of Speaker Vijender Gupta, the Delhi Vidhan Sabha has emerged as a model legislature. “The Delhi Legislative Assembly is India’s first fully solar-powered Assembly and functions through a completely digital system integrated with the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA),” officials told the delegation.

Highlighting the Speaker’s long-term vision, the officers added that “the Vidhan Sabha is being developed as a cultural and heritage site of national importance, reflecting India’s rich parliamentary legacy.”

The delegation was also introduced to the historical significance of the Assembly building, which once housed the Central Legislative Council during British rule and later served as a temporary Central Secretariat after the capital shifted from Kolkata to Delhi in 1911. Participants learned about the contributions of eminent leaders such as Vithalbhai Patel in strengthening parliamentary traditions. Interacting actively with Assembly officials, the youth raised questions on legislative procedures, public administration and democratic accountability. The visit, officials noted, was designed to provide “practical exposure to constitutional values and democratic institutions.”

The programme concluded with the participants describing the experience as enlightening, offering them a deeper appreciation of India’s governance framework and democratic ethos.