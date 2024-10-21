KVIC chairman inaugurates exhibition celebrating Khadi’s evolution in fashion

New Delhi: KVIC chairman Manoj Kumar inaugurated the exhibition “Khadi: The Fabric of Freedom, The Language of Fashion” at the Gandhi-King Memorial Plaza in New Delhi, highlighting the transformation of Khadi from a symbol of India’s freedom movement to a fashion icon. Organised in collaboration with the Centre of Excellence for Khadi (COEK) and the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), the exhibition will run until October 22, featuring Khadi’s evolution from traditional hand-spun cloth to a symbol of modern, sustainable fashion.

The exhibition showcases Khadi clothes, sarees, and home textiles, with contemporary designs blending traditional craftsmanship and modern aesthetics. Visitors can also explore a timeline of Khadi’s role in India’s independence movement and experience live demonstrations of the spinning process using Bardoli and Peti charkhas.

During the event, Kumar emphasised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in revitalising Khadi, noting that Khadi’s turnover has surged from Rs 31,000 crore to Rs 1.55 lakh crore over the past decade. He pointed out that Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” programme has made Khadi a fashion statement among the youth, with record sales at the Khadi Gramodyog Bhawan on Gandhi Jayanti.

Kumar encouraged citizens to support Khadi artisans by purchasing more Khadi products during the festive season, promoting India’s “Vocal for Local” and “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives. The exhibition also features Khadi retail stalls offering visitors the opportunity to buy these unique garments.