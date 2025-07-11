Kundli MLA alleges political motive behind Kanwar camp removal

NEW DELHI: In a press conference Thursday, AAP leader and Kundli MLA Kuldeep Kumar alleged that the police removed his Kanwar Committee’s camp, which had been set up consecutively for six years, to make way for another camp. AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj stated that the BJP was deliberately excluding committees not aligned with their party from setting Kanwar camps this year.

Kumar noted that the Delhi government’s new policy of initiating Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) to Kanwar Committees, a deviation from the longstanding tender system, was causing panic among the committees as many of them still had not received the transfers. “They are still discussing how they will set up the tent, how they will accumulate donations. It’s a new form of corruption”, he lamented. Additionally, he criticis ed Delhi Culture Minister Kapil Mishra for implementing this policy despite assuring the committees who raised concerns that they would reconsider the policy. He concluded by urging all Kanwar Seva Samhitis to protest against this decision as they may be targeted next.