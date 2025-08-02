‘Koode Se Azaadi’ drive kicks off

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday launched a month-long, citywide cleanliness campaign titled ‘Delhi Ko Koode Se Azaadi’, calling it a “people’s movement” aimed at freeing the national capital from garbage and promoting collective civic responsibility. The campaign will run until August 31 and is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Mission.

Kickstarting the initiative from the premises of the Department of Women and Child Development at Kashmere Gate, the Chief Minister personally picked up a broom to sweep the area, symbolising the government’s commitment and encouraging citizens to participate actively.

“This campaign is a pledge towards a healthier Delhi,” said CM Rekha Gupta. “Cleanliness is not just a habit but a civic duty. The time has come for all of us to work together to make Delhi waste-free.” Stressing that the campaign cannot succeed without public involvement, she added, “Today, the responsibility to make Delhi clean, green, and beautiful lies with all of us.” She described the drive as more than a government initiative, calling it “a symbol of collective participation across the city.”

The campaign will unfold in phases, targeting different aspects of the city’s sanitation. The first two days are dedicated to clearing accumulated waste and pending cleanliness tasks in schools, hospitals, and government offices. On weekends, special drives will focus on unauthorised colonies and JJ clusters. The Yamuna Ghats will be cleaned on August 14, 21, and 28, and the Ring Road will be taken up on August 29 and 31.

“In this one month, together we will clean every street, every colony, every market, and every public space. We will remove garbage, increase greenery, and make cleanliness a permanent habit,” said the Chief Minister. She also highlighted the importance of incorporating waste management at workplaces and streamlining e-waste and scrap disposal mechanisms. “The process for disposal of e-waste and scrap must be made simpler and faster,” she stated.

A special fund of Rs 5 crore has been allocated to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to support the campaign’s activities. In a move to encourage local engagement, the government will also reward high-performing RWAs with cash prizes, Rs 25 lakh for the first place, Rs15 lakh for the second, and Rs10 lakh for the third. “All government departments are participating in this special cleanliness campaign with full strength and dedication,” Gupta noted. “Every MLA, councillor, and government employee in the capital is a responsible partner in this change.” Calling the campaign a step towards a ‘Viksit Delhi’ (Developed Delhi), CM Rekha Gupta concluded, “A clean and healthy environment plays a crucial role in our vision of a Developed Delhi. This is not just about cleaning roads; it’s about transforming mindsets and building a culture of

civic responsibility.”