Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Protests erupt in Noida, Gzb

Noida/Ghaziabad: Hundreds of doctors, women, and residents across Noida and Ghaziabad protested on Wednesday against the horrific rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.



Holding placards and raising slogans “We Want Justice” a large number of doctors hit the street in Ghaziabad. The protesting doctors said that the way a trainee doctor was brutalized in West Bengal will not be tolerated at all. “We serve the general public by staying away from our homes. No one pays attention to our safety. Even the rooms are not locked to sleep at night,” they said.

The incident has shaken the country and triggered nationwide protests. At demonstrations in medical colleges and hospitals across the country, doctors have demanded security on duty.

In Noida, Acid attack survivors organised a candle march at Sheroes Cafe in Noida Sector-21A against this incident. Through this march, they expressed deep concern about women’s safety and appealed to the government to take concrete steps.

They said they too have been victims of violence and the recurrence of such incidents reflects the failure of society. A 32-year old acid attack survivor said that this incident is like the second Nirbhaya incident in the country.

She raised the question that when such incidents happen, why are concrete steps not taken for women’s safety?. She alleged that women are always blamed for their mistakes, while in the recent Kolkata incident, the victim was on duty and was completely innocent.

Another acid attack survivor demanded severe punishment for the culprit and a thorough police investigation to ensure no evidence is overlooked. She highlighted the serious questions this incident raises about women’s safety, urging society to take strict action. The survivors appealed to the government and society for effective measures against violence and emphasised the need for stricter laws to ensure women’s safety. On August 9, a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College was brutally raped and murdered.