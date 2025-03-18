Kohat Enclave: Elderly couple found dead, decomposing; hunt for missing house help on

NEW DELHI: A 70-year-old man was strangled and his wife badgered to death in the Kohat Enclave area of northwest Delhi, with their night attendant, who joined three days ago, missing, police said on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as Mohinder Singh, a readymade garment shop owner, and his wife Diljeet Kaur, an officer said. The bodies of the couple, who lived alone, were found in a decomposing state.

The couple has two sons, who live near their house, and a daughter. They hadn’t been to their parents for the last three days and did not know about their deaths incident, till they were told by a driver.

Police sources said that Mohinder Singh had not been keeping well for the last few months and was being taken care of by an attendant, Ravi.

Three days ago, Ravi, a resident of Uttam Nagar, proposed his replacement as he was taking leave. The man, who the family had never met, was hired as a fill-in.

“Singh was first strangled with an oxygen pipe and his wife was hit with an iron rod on her head,” a police source said.

Another officer said that a PCR call was received on Tuesday at Subhash Place Police Station regarding a foul smell emanating from a house.

“Upon reaching House No 317 in Kohat Enclave, police found the bodies of the elderly couple lying in separate rooms on the third floor of the building,” the officer said.

The state of decomposition suggested they had been dead for about two or three days, he said. Mohinder Singh was last seen alive around 8 pm on Sunday.

Police also discovered that an attempt had been made to break open a locker inside the house. A hunt has been launched for the missing attendant and a case filed. Police are also trying to nab Ravi, who hired the replacement, he said.

An elderly couple was found dead at their home after their driver raised the alarm. Their newly hired attendant is missing. CCTV footage shows him leaving with a backpack. A day earlier, robbers tied up a Delhi professor’s family and looted valuables from their home.