Kohat Enclave double murder: One nabbed

NEW DELHI: One person has been arrested in connection with the murder of an elderly couple in northwest Delhi. However, the main accused is still at large, police stated.

Mohinder Singh (70) was strangled and his wife Diljeet Kaur badgered to death in their house in the Kohat Enclave area. Their decomposing bodies were found in two different rooms on Tuesday, with their night attendant, who joined a few days ago, missing.

“We have arrested Ravi from Uttam Nagar. He worked as an attendant for the family earlier and had quit three months ago,” a police source said. He is the same person who had appointed the other attendant just one week ago, the source said, adding that a manhunt is on to arrest the main accused Police sources said they have crucial leads on his whereabouts and expect to arrest him soon. The elderly couple lived alone, with their two sons nearby and a daughter. Their deaths remained unknown for three days until a driver informed the family.