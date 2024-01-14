Kite festival on ‘Makar Sankranti’ also tribute to Lord Ram: L-G

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Saturday said the two-day international kite festival being celebrated in Delhi on the occasion of ‘Makar Sankranti’ is also a “tribute to one of our prime deities”, Lord Ram.



Lord Ram is said to have “flown kites in his childhood, along with his brothers,” Saxena said.

He was addressing a gathering at the opening ceremony of the ‘Patang Utsav’ being hosted at ‘Baansera’ -- a sustainability-themed bamboo park located at Sarai Kale Khan on the banks of the river Yamuna.

The festival, being organised by Delhi Development Authority (DDA), has major attractions including a theme pavilion, which displays “history of kites, in the form of a kite gallery showing use of kites during times of war, fighter kites, and the significance of kites in India,” according to officials.

The ‘Patang Utsav’ was inaugurated a day ahead of the ‘Makar Sankranti’ festival.

‘We are celebrating today an international kite festival at a place that was reclaimed, rejuvenated and regenerated. This used to be a garbage dump of Delhi’s construction and demolition waste. What you see now is a beautiful abode of bamboos,’ Saxena said.

He added that celebrating this kite festival on the occasion of ‘Makar Sankranti’ is “also a tribute to one of our prime deities, Lord Shri Ram, who is said to have flown kites in his childhood, along with his brothers”.

As a nation that possibly provided the world with its “fullest experience” in flying by human endeavours, this kite festival prevalent across the globe for centuries now, wouldn’t have been more appropriate as “a symbol of basic human endeavour of soaring and breaking free,” he said.

‘This bamboo park, ‘Baansera’, is a tribute to that human endeavour. It aims at providing people of Delhi the much-needed public spaces in the capital on one hand, and on the other ensure that the rich biodiversity of the floodplains is preserved and maintained,’ Lt Governor Saxena further added.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also unveiled the 2024 calendar published by the DDA.