Kirti Ngr: Rain-soaked rd leads to mechanic’s fatal fall, electric shock

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old mechanic died after slipping on a rain-soaked road and coming into contact with a live electric pole in west Delhi’s Kirti Nagar area, the police said on Monday.

The incident was reported around 9.40 pm on Sunday when a caller informed the police about an electrocution near Kesar T-Point, they said.

During the inquiry, it was found that the victim, Pawan Yadav, was passing through the area when he lost his balance on a muddy patch on the road due to rain. In the process, his hand touched an electric pole, resulting in him receiving a severe electric shock, a senior police officer said.

Yadav was rushed to ABG Hospital in an unconscious condition, where doctors declared him dead, the officer added.

The body has been preserved for post-mortem, and the family has been informed. Police said that further action will be taken based on the autopsy report and inquiry findings.

According to officials, Yadav worked as a two-wheeler mechanic and lived with his family in Basaidarapur.

Further investigation is in progress, police said. Locals alleged that they had repeatedly complained to authorities about the electric pole carrying live current, but no action has been taken.

Satish, an eyewitness and a colleague of the deceased, said, “Yesterday, he was going home after work when he slipped and accidentally touched an electric pole. We had complained about the open wire earlier, but nothing was fixed.”

A witness said the man remained stuck to the live pole for minutes before being pulled away, calling it negligence as locals had long avoided it. Another resident alleged repeated complaints were ignored until the fatality forced action.