Kingpin of Thak-Thak gang in cop net

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Cell (AEKC) of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested the kingpin of the notorious Thak-Thak gang with the recovery of gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 40 lakh.

An anonymous source tipped the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police about the criminal. The accused was identified as Chandan (26) resident of Ambedkar Nagar, New Delhi.

According to the police, Chandan was wanted in connection with a high-profile theft case filed under an FIR dated September 24, 2024, in the Paydhuni Police Station, Mumbai.

The incident occurred on September 23 when jeweler Avnish Kumar was traveling in his car in Mumbai. Unbeknownst to him, his jewellery bag, placed on the rear seat, was stolen by Chandan and his associates, using the “Thak-Thak” modus operandi. Strangers distracted the jeweler by pointing out fake engine oil leakage, giving the thieves an opportunity to steal the valuables.

Following the case’s registration, a dedicated AEKC team in Delhi worked tirelessly, deploying informers and technical surveillance to

trace the criminals.

On a tipoff, the team apprehended Chandan at Indraprasth Park, Sarai Kale Khan, Delhi, and recovered a substantial quantity of stolen jewellery.

The items included 19 gold-diamond ladies rings, 4 gents’ bracelets, 4 ladies’ bracelets, 3 gents’ rings, 1 gents’ chain, and 2 Mangalsutra pendants. Chandan has a history of involvement in 12 theft cases in Delhi. He was arrested under Section 35.1(E) of BNSS and legal proceedings are underway.