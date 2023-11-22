Kingpin of interstate gang of fraudsters arrested in Gzb

The Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested a kingpin of an interstate

gang of fraudsters from Ghaziabad.

The police received the information through the complaint registered at the Interstate Financial Security Office. The arrested accused was identified as Shahrukh Akhtar, son of Shamim Akhtar, resident of Wave City, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the investigation, triggered by a victim’s complaint, led to the arrest of two accomplices, Sonam and Juned Akhtar, earlier this month.

The gang specialised in duping unsuspecting individuals through fake e-commerce websites, with a particular focus on popular platforms like BigBasket, DMart, and Blinkit.

Sonam, stationed at a call center in Raj Nagar Extension, disclosed that she tele-called victims using fake mobile numbers provided by Shahrukh Akhtar.

Juned Akhtar facilitated the financial aspect, managing fake bank accounts and handling cash transactions.

The accused Shahrukh masterminded the entire operation, orchestrating the fraud from mini-call centers in Mamura Village and Raj Nagar Extension.

The modus operandi involved creating counterfeit websites, posting enticing offers on social media platforms, and tricking victims into divulging sensitive

information, such as credit card details.

Shahrukh’s arrest marks a significant milestone in dismantling the multi-tiered fraud network.

The mastermind confessed to procuring fake SIM cards, establishing fraudulent bank accounts, and

purchasing domains for the operation. Financial analysis uncovered transactions exceeding Rs 25–30 lakh and revealed more than 15 victims fell prey to the scam. The accused, who enjoyed a lavish lifestyle with

the ill-gotten gains, was found in possession of six mobile phones, 12 SIM cards,

a laptop, and a Hyundai Venue car, all seized during the operation.