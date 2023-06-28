Kingpin held for forging papers in property fraud

New Delhi: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has made a breakthrough in a case involving fraudulent property transactions, as it arrested the kingpin of a racket involved in grabbing properties through forged papers, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Vijay Kumar Gupta (44), a resident of west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar.

Vikram K. Porwal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), EOW, said that the case came to light when a complaint was filed by Ram Niwas Jain, a resident of Delhi, on behalf of his daughter, who resides in Mumbai and is the owner-in-possession of a property in Rohini, Delhi, valued at approximately Rs 6 crore.

It was discovered that the property had been fraudulently sold to Vijay Kumar Gupta through a registered sale deed in December 2019. However, the property was never sold by the rightful owner. Investigation revealed that an imposter had posed as the owner and got the sale deed registered in Gupta’s favour.

Further investigation revealed that Gupta had subsequently mortgaged the property to ICICI Home Finance Company and obtained a loan of Rs 2.16 crore. The original owner had not taken any loan on the property, and the lender bank was seeking possession of the property due to non-payment. The investigation also exposed the involvement of other individuals in the syndicate, namely Ashwani Sharma and Jai Bhagwan Goyal, who played a role in siphoning off the loan amount, Porwal said.

The accused masterminded the scheme by targeting abandoned and unattended properties. They obtained the chain of documents for these properties and created forged deeds to sell the properties in their names, using imposters to pose as the owners during registration. The EOW team apprehended him through continuous technical surveillance and developing secret information.