Kingpin and accomplice held in connection with Rs 10L robbery

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested three robbers including the kingpin of the gang for the sensational armed robbery case of Rs 10 lakh with the businessman. The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Hindu Rao Police Station.



The accused were identified as Monu (26) resident of Maujpur, Delhi, Himanshu alias Sonu (25) resident of Mohanpuri Maujpur, Delhi, and Tarun Sehgal alias Tanni (28) resident of West Gorakh Park, Delhi.

As per police, on the evening of June 20, Praveen, a cash collection agent, was traveling from Old Delhi to Patel Nagar when he was held at gunpoint near City Square Mall, Kishanganj, and robbed of Rs 10 lakh. A detailed investigation was launched promptly.

The police analysed footage from over 500 CCTV cameras, identifying two suspects on a motorcycle reported stolen from Shakarpur.

Through technical and manual surveillance, and by examining a database of criminals involved in armed robberies, the investigation pointed to Tarun Sehgal, a notorious gang leader previously involved in a Rs. 1.25 crore robbery in Civil Lines. A coordinated operation led to the arrest of Tarun Sehgal and his associates, Himanshu and Monu. The police recovered a pistol, three live cartridges, the stolen motorcycle, and Rs 7,71,500 from the accused.

The teams traced the suspects’ routes, leading them to GTB Enclave, where Monu was first identified and later arrested. During interrogation, it was revealed that Tarun Sehgal orchestrated the robbery with detailed knowledge of cash-rich areas. The gang members were instructed to cover their faces and tattoos.