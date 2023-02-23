Kindly do something about law & order situation: CM to L-G

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said Lt Governor V K Saxena should “do something” about the “deteriorating” law and order situation in Delhi.



The CM tweeted a media report about the murder of a 75-year-old man in Neb Sarai police station area and said, “People were hurt when you said yesterday that you are satisfied wid (sic) Delhi’s law and order situation.” “Hon’ble L-G sir, kindly do something about law and order situation in the city (sic),” he said.

The CM and the L-G on Wednesday engaged in a Twitter spat a day after Saxena’s meeting with Delhi Police deputy commissioners.

The L-G had Wednesday tweeted that the Delhi Police was doing a praiseworthy job despite challenges.

At the DCPs’ conference at the Delhi Police headquarters, Saxena had said that the recent Kanjhawla hit-and-drag incident and the Shraddha Walkar murder case exhibit a “glaring lacuna” in policing at the field level. The L-G had also flagged a host of other issues, including corruption, high-handedness of police and investigation loopholes.