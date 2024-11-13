‘Kidney patients advised spl care amid pollution’

NEW DELHI: As the capital city of Delhi and NCR is grappling with dangerous levels of pollution that make breathing tough, patients suffering from major chronic ailments are advised to be extra cautious about their diet and lifestyle during this suffocating season. Dr Himanshu Verma, Head of Nephrology Department (HOD Nephrology), Vardhman Mahavir Safdarjung Hospital, stressed that patients suffering from kidney ailments must be extremely careful with their health in this season.

Dr Verma advised against morning walks due to the high pollution levels. He emphasised that in such conditions, the diet itself poses the major challenge for kidney patients, and therefore, balanced nutrition becomes a necessity. Patients suffering from kidney ailments are strictly advised to avoid salty and spicy foods like pickles, papad, snacks, sodas, packaged sauces, jams, jellies, and canned juices.

He advised that if swelling also happens, then water intake should be cut down and fruits like guava, papaya, apple, etc. will be allowed in 100-150 grams without seeds. Leafy green vegetables should be thoroughly washed. Lemon and tomatoes should be avoided. Patients can take 300-400 ml of skimmed milk daily.

Pulses should be limited to one bowl a day, and pulses should not be taken on days when meat is taken. For those who eat meat, goat and buffalo meats are avoided; egg whites, chicken, or fish are preferred.

With the rising levels of pollution, he concluded that the patients would be good if proper dieting was followed for patients with kidney ailments.