Kidney, diabetes patients urged to take precautions

NEW DELHI: As the weather shifts, precautions can save lives, particularly for kidney and diabetes patients whose immunity gets weaker during weather changes. Medical professionals are stressing the importance of taking extra precautions to avoid serious health complications.

Dr. Himanshu Verma, the Department Head of Nephrology at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, alerted that after the pandemic, a new variant of the virus has been spreading, causing severe respiratory complications. The patients can develop chest blockage, cold, fever, and increased susceptibility to typhoid and pneumonia. Dr. Verma recommended that warm clothes must still be worn for at least 15 more days, and fans must not be used immediately even if one is warm. He also asked people to stay away from street food, avoid crowded places, and for kidney and diabetes patients to take extra care.

“Health is the key to everything,” he added, emphasising that people should be responsible for their own health.