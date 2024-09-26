Kidnap-murder accused who jumped bail arrested in Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested a 24-year-old proclaimed offender in a kidnapping and murder case of a 21-year-old general store owner.



An anonymous source tipped the Special Cell of the Delhi Police about the criminal.

The accused has been identified as Amit Yadav (24) son of Jaswant Singh resident of Lado Sarai, New Delhi.

According to the police, the accused was the key conspirator in the 2019 murder of Neeraj Chaurasiya, and had been on the run after jumping bail.

The arrest was made by a team led by Inspector Ranjeet Singh and supervised by ACP Ved Parkash.

Acting on a tip-off, the police tracked Yadav’s movements near Shaheed Pankaj Juyal Marg in Saket, where he was apprehended.

The accused Yadav and his associate, Ishant Mehra, kidnapped 21-year-old Chaurasiya, a general store owner, on June 27, 2019. After demanding ransom from Chaurasiya’s father, they murdered him and disposed of the body in the forests near Manesar, Gurugram.

A case was registered at Saket Police Station under multiple sections, including 365 (kidnapping) and 302 (murder).

Yadav was granted 90 days of interim bail during the COVID-19 pandemic but failed to surrender after the period ended, leading to his proclamation as an absconder in January 2024.

The Special Cell developed information on his whereabouts and executed the operation that led to his capture.