Khyber Pass residents live in constant anxiety

New Delhi: The residents of Khyber Pass in North Delhi are living in a state of constant anxiety after the Delhi High Court had revised the eviction date from September 30 to September 15. These families, most of whom have lived in the area for decades, face the threat of immediate displacement with nowhere to go. The aggressive push for eviction, without adequate rehabilitation plans, continues to leave these communities vulnerable, both financially and emotionally.



After the Land & Development Office (L&DO), under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, initiated a demolition drive on July 13, 2024, displacing over 250 families; the Delhi High Court initially granted the residents a reprieve until September 30 on humanitarian grounds, the latest ruling on September 3 slashed this window by 15 days. The court stated, “The affidavits of 104 out of 122 residents have been filed. Accordingly, the hutments of those whose affidavits have not been submitted will not be protected by the order dated July 31, 2024, as modified.”

For the 18 families without protection, this ruling means their homes could be demolished any day, while the remaining 104 have until September 15 to vacate.

In a desperate bid for help, several residents, many from the Dalit community, wrote an open letter to the President of India earlier this month, asking for euthanasia. “It’s either the streets or death,” said Suraj, a father of three who earns barely Rs 6,000 a month selling disposable cups. “I can’t afford rent anywhere else. How will we survive?”

The economic situation of the residents adds another layer to their woes. Most of them work in informal sectors, earning between Rs 8,000 and Rs 18,000 per month.Seema, a 52-year-old resident who has spent her entire life in Khyber Pass, said, “How can we pack up and leave when generations of our families have lived here for over 70 years?”

Seema, who works for an NGO, is just one of many residents who feel betrayed by the system. “We’ve been paying our electricity bills, voting in elections, and contributing to the community.

Now, we’re being treated like trespassers, we are entitled to resettlement.”

Residents have appealed to authorities for resettlement under various legal frameworks that mandate rehabilitation for slum dwellers in case of demolition. Despite multiple petitions and letters exchanged with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), no concrete solutions have been offered. The DDA claims they can act only if the Ministry of Defence provides resources for resettlement, leaving families caught in bureaucratic limbo.

In other slum clusters, such as Jangpura and Yamuna Khadar, similar unrest prevails. Residents of Jangpura’s Madrasi Camp, which also faces eviction, expressed their frustration with both the central government and local authorities. Rajan, a young resident from Jangpura, expressed his anger: “All they’re doing is making room for the rich. We won’t give up our homes easily.”

Leaders from both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have met with residents, promising to intervene, but the eviction drives continue unabated. The Delhi High Court has intervened in some cases, including in Jangpura, where they have temporarily halted the demolition process, but for many like those in Khyber Pass, the reprieve has already run out.