Khyala: Minor stabbed to death after a quarrel

NEW DELHI: A minor boy was stabbed to death following a quarrel over some matter in west Delhi’s Khyala area, police said on Monday.



A PCR call regarding a stabbing incident was received around 8.45 pm on Monday. A police team rushed to the spot and found the injured minor lying in an open area near a community centre.

“The victim had sustained a stab injury in the abdomen. He was rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead during treatment,” a senior police officer said.

The deceased was a resident of the area and belonged to a family of modest means, police said.

His father works as a tailor, and the boy had two brothers. During the investigation, police apprehended two minors in connection with the incident. Both have been detained under provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, the officer said.

“Preliminary inquiry revealed that the incident occurred following a quarrel between the victim and the two juveniles,” the officer added.

Police said both juveniles are school dropouts and come from economically weak backgrounds.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Khyala police station, and further investigation into the matter is underway.