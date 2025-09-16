Khurja gets unique eco-tourism park built from discarded ceramics

Noida: In a unique initiative to promote eco-tourism and sustainability, Uttar Pradesh is set to launch ‘Anokhi Duniya’ — India’s first theme park constructed entirely from ceramic waste, officials said on Monday. The park is located in Khurja, widely known as the state’s “Ceramic Capital.”

Spread over two acres, the park has been developed at a cost of nearly Rs 6 crore under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. It features more than 100 art installations crafted from 80 tonnes of discarded ceramic items, including broken cups and pitchers.

According to Ankur Lather, Vice-Chairperson of the Bulandshahr-Khurja Development Authority (BKDA), “The centrepiece attractions include 28 giant sculptures created by a team of six artists and 120 artisans over several months. The park also includes green spaces, children’s play areas, selfie zones, and a café, making it a family-friendly destination. A minimal entry fee will be charged, which will go towards the upkeep and maintenance of the park.”

Officials said the project is designed not only to support sustainability efforts but also to boost Khurja’s traditional ceramic industry and create employment opportunities, ultimately placing the town on the global tourism map.

“The park will recycle ceramic waste from pottery units that was previously dumped on city roads. It will not only support local artisans and promote heritage tourism but also strengthen the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan by demonstrating how waste can be transformed into artistic and useful creations. With its colourful and thoughtful installations, the park aims to inspire other cities across India to adopt similar eco-friendly tourism models. This is a pilot project and we expect to develop more such initiatives in future,” Lather added.

The initiative also supports the Uttar Pradesh government’s ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) scheme, which aims to promote each district’s traditional industries. The park is scheduled to open to the public by the end of September.

Welcoming the move, local pottery unit operators expressed hope. “The park is expected to boost demand for locally made ceramic goods, as tourists visiting ‘Anokhi Duniya’ are likely to explore nearby markets as well. This will not only strengthen the local economy but also create employment opportunities. Given the current slowdown in the market, we see this project as a much-needed breather,” said Anuj Goyal,

a pottery operator.