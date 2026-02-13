‘Khel Mahakumbh’ set to light up Delhi from today

New Delhi: Delhi is set to witness one of its largest grassroots sporting events as the city gears up for the launch of “Khelo Delhi – Delhi Khel Mahakumbh” from February 13, a month-long festival expected to bring together thousands of athletes across multiple disciplines. The initiative, modeled on the Khelo India framework, is being positioned as a landmark step toward building a stronger sports culture in the national capital.



Ahead of the mega event, Education and Sports Minister Ashish Sood interacted with over 50 sports influencers, media representatives, Arjuna Awardees, fitness coaches, and sports personalities to discuss preparations and the vision behind the Mahakumbh. Thanking participants for their involvement, Sood said, “Delhi has no shortage of talent; what is required is the right platform and opportunity.”

The formal inauguration will take place at Chhatrasal Stadium and will be led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. A grand march-past by Delhi’s para-athletes is expected to be a highlight of the opening ceremony.

Competitions in seven major sports, including football, basketball, volleyball, and kabaddi, will be held across 17 stadiums such as Chhatrasal, Bawana, Najafgarh, Vikaspuri, and other key venues.

Emphasising the scale of the event, the minister noted that more than 16,000 athletes have already registered, with the government targeting participation of over 30,000 competitors this year and aiming to expand the number to over one lakh grassroots athletes annually in the future.

Sood stressed that the Mahakumbh will offer significant opportunities for women athletes while ensuring safety and accessibility.

He underlined the broader social value of sports, stating that they “instill discipline among youth and play a crucial role in keeping them away from substance abuse and other social evils.”

International cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has been appointed as the brand ambassador to inspire young players and generate enthusiasm.

The minister added that hosting events across multiple venues will help evaluate infrastructure needs and guide future upgrades, expressing confidence that the initiative will foster a dynamic sporting ecosystem and boost Delhi’s medal prospects at national and international levels.